Telangana municipal elections schedule likely today

The State Election Commission (SEC) is set to announce the election schedule for seven municipal corporations and 116 municipalities in Telangana on Tuesday evening.

As part of the process, the SEC will hold a meeting with district collectors, superintendents of police and police commissioners on Tuesday morning. This will be followed by a discussion with State Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao in the afternoon, after which the schedule is expected to be released.

According to government sources, the announcement on Tuesday is almost certain unless an unforeseen obstacle arises. Preparations for the elections have already been completed. Voter lists have been printed, polling stations and ballot boxes are ready, and all necessary rules and guidelines have been issued.

In line with the state government’s directive to complete the election process before February 15, district collectors have indicated that February 11 would be a suitable date for polling. If polling is held on that day, counting of votes is expected to be completed by February 13.

Anticipating the release of the election schedule, ministers, MLAs and other public representatives across the state have already completed inaugurations and foundation stone-laying ceremonies for development works. The distribution of sarees and interest-free loans has also been concluded.