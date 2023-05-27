Telangana: Now, girls prove their mettle in POLYCET-23

Hyderabad: Girls put up a stellar performance outshining boys in the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2023 exams as the results were declared on Friday. 81.77 percent of candidates in the MPC stream and 82.17 percent of students in MBiPC stream qualified out of 98,274 candidates who appeared for the entrance test.

A total of 43,574 girls recorded qualifying percentage of which 85.73 in MPC and 86.63 in MBiPC stream, while 54,700 boys secured a qualifying percentage of 78.61 in MPC and 78.62 in MBiPC stream. Meanwhile, the State Boavrd of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) released the POLYCET 2023 admission counselling schedule. The online submission of applications will be held from June 14 to 18. The certificate verification is from June 16 to 19 and the web options are from June 16 to 21, while the provisional seat allotment is on or before June 25. After the final phase of counselling, the classes will commence on July 15.

The TS POLYCET is conducted for admissions into diploma in engineering and non-engineering courses offered by SBTET. It is also conducted for diploma admissions in agricultural, veterinary and horticulture universities.