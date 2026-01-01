Telangana Police Honoured with Medals on New Year

The Telangana government has recognised the outstanding service of 630 police personnel by announcing medals in their honour on the occasion of the New Year. Among those celebrated is Mahesh Kumar Lakhani, a Sub-Inspector in the Intelligence department, who has been awarded the Chief Minister's Highest Service Medal along with a cash reward of Rs. 5 lakhs, as per an order issued by Home Department Special Chief Secretary Anand on Wednesday.

In addition to Lakhani's prestigious accolade, the government has also allocated various medals to other officers across different departments, including seven gallantry medals, 53 meritorious service medals, 16 distinguished service medals, 94 excellent service medals, and 459 service medals in total.