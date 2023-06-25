Telangana politics intensifies in Delhi

Hyderabad: Telangana political situation is reportedly to be a matter of worry for both BJP and Congress high commands in Delhi. On one hand, Eatala Rajender, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who are dissatisfied with the state leadership of the party, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda on Saturday.



It is believed that duo discussed Telangana politics and latest developments with top party leaders. It is said that Eatala and Rajagopal Reddy will announce their future activities after the meeting with JP Nadda. But it is believed that BJP leadership can appease them and keep them in the party.

On the other hand, BRS Minister KTR met Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri and Piyush Goyal. Congress is criticising that BRS and BJP are the same in this order. However, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay said that Central Ministers should not look at the appointment of KTR from a political perspective. This is an official combination.

Meanwhile, former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and former minister Jupalli Krishna Rao have been scheduled to meet AICC leaders. It seems that they will go to Delhi along with TPCC president Revanth and other Congress leaders on June 26.

It is reported that Congress President Kharge will meet the party's top leader Rahul Gandhi. They are likely to join the Congress next month. On the other hand, Sharmila, president of Telangana YSRTP, is also being heavily campaigned for the possibility of merging her party with the Congress.