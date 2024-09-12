  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam

Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam
x
Highlights

The State Government has decided to celebrate September 17, the day when Nizam surrendered before the Union government in 1948 during Police Action, as “Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam” every year.

Hyderabad: The State Government has decided to celebrate September 17, the day when Nizam surrendered before the Union government in 1948 during Police Action, as “Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam” every year. The previous BRS government observed September 17 as National Integration Day and the Union government had issued a notification declaring it as the Telangana Liberation Day. Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah attended the celebrations last year in Hyderabad.

The State Government is planning to organise celebrations on a grand scale at Parade Ground. All ministers and Chairpersons of some corporations have been asked to attend the programmes organised in the districts on the same day. The chief guests would hoist the national flag and participate in the cultural programmes while Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would address the public meeting in Hyderabad.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick