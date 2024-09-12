Hyderabad: The State Government has decided to celebrate September 17, the day when Nizam surrendered before the Union government in 1948 during Police Action, as “Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam” every year. The previous BRS government observed September 17 as National Integration Day and the Union government had issued a notification declaring it as the Telangana Liberation Day. Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah attended the celebrations last year in Hyderabad.

The State Government is planning to organise celebrations on a grand scale at Parade Ground. All ministers and Chairpersons of some corporations have been asked to attend the programmes organised in the districts on the same day. The chief guests would hoist the national flag and participate in the cultural programmes while Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would address the public meeting in Hyderabad.