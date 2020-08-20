Telangana rains: Godavari reaches first warning level again at Bhadrachalam

Telangana rains: With the Godavari receiving heavy inflows again, the water-level again touched the first warning level in Bhadrachalam. The Godavari water reached to 45.8 ft at 11 am today following which the officials issued an alert.

The Water resources officials said that the water from upstream areas like Indravati, Kaleshwaram, Thaliperu, Peruru will reach the river which further increases the water-level to 48 ft by 9 pm today. Bhadrachalam district collector MV Reddy asked the people residing in low-lying areas to be on alert.

With the returning of rains on Wednesday evening, the road near Kinnerasani at Nagaram of Palwancha damaged following which the RTC buses heading to Cherla, Venkatapuram, VR Puram, Kukkunuru, Khammam, Hyderabad and other regions have been cancelled.

Meanwhile, Manuguru in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district is witnessing heavy rainfall. Streams like Kattu Vagu, Motla Vagu, Kodipunjula Vagu are overflowing with flood water which led to the areas like Sudariah Nagar, Kali Matha, Adarsha Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Medara Basti getting submerged.

On the other hand, the Godavari water-level at Ramannagudem, Mullakatta and Mangapet Pushkar ghat has been increasing constantly with the heavy rains. Around 6 am, the water level at Ramannagudem remained at 7.760 meters, inching towards the first warning level.