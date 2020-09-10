Telangana registers 2,534 corona positive cases, 11 deaths in a day

Telangana on Thursday registered 2,534 coronavirus positive cases and 11 deaths taking the total number of cases to 1,50,176. As many as 11 persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours totalling the death toll to 927. Meanwhile, the recovery rate went up to 78 per cent with the discharge of 2,071 persons in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases in the state is 32,106 out of which 25,066 are in home/institutional isolation.

About 63,017 samples have been tested by the government in the last 24 hours with which the number of the tests in the state touched to 19,53,571. Out of the 63,017 samples, 28,358 are primary contacts and 8,822 are secondary contacts.

In the last 24 hours, GHMC reported 327 cases followed by 195 cases from Rangareddy, 149 from Nalgonda, 132 from Medchal, 124 from Warangal Urban, 123 from Kamareddy, 109 from Khammam, 107 from Karimnagar, 103 from Siddipet, 96 from Sangareddy, 90 from Nizamabad, 81 from Bhadradri, 83 from Suryapet, 73 from Mahabubabad, 65 from Jagtial, 64 from Mancherial, 62 from Nagarkurnool, 58 from Peddapalli, 57 from Yadadri, 47 from Rajanna Sircilla, 42 each from Medak and Wanaparthy, 41 each from Jangaon and Warangal Rural, 38 from Mahabubnagar, 30 from Komaram Bheem, 29 from Gadwal, 24 from Jayashankar Bhupalapally, 23 from Adilabad.