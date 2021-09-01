Telangana registers 322 new Covid cases; Three deaths

Hyderabad: As many as 322 fresh cases of Covid-19 and three deaths were registered in Telangana till 5.30 pm on Wednesday.

With this increase, the number of Covid-19 cases in Telangana has increased to 6,58,376 while the death toll has reached 3,876. As many as 331 people have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. This increased the total number of recovered patients to 6,48,648. As against India's fatality rate of 1.3%, the fatality rate in Telangana is 0.58%.

A total of 71,402 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 2,47,05,048. As of today, there are 5,852 Active Cases in Telangana State.