Telangana: Reserve police inspector dies in road accident in Yadadri

In a road accident that occurred at Alair mandal of Yadadri Bhongir district, a reserve police inspector succumbed to serious injuries on the spot on Sunday morning. He was identified as Vankdothu Karnudu (36).

The accident took place when the Bolero vehicle he was travelling in suffered a tyre burst and turned turtle while heading to Hyderabad from Warangal. Karnudu, who was at the wheel died on the spot. His body was shifted to the area hospital in Jangaon.

He hails from Aruvu village of Gudur mandal in Mahaboobad district. Vankdothu Karnudu was recruited as a civil constable in 2009 and got promoted as Reserve Sub-Inspector in 2014. He was again promoted as Reserve Inspector in 2019 and was posted at the police training center in Warangal. The police registered a case and took up the investigation.

On April 30 - a software engineer and his driver died on the spot while they were heading to Gadwal from Bengaluru. Three of the techie's family were also injured in the mishap which occurred at Raichur of Karnataka. All the victims are the natives of Keti Doddi mandal of Jogulamba-Gadwal district.