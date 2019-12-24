Telangana round-up of 2019: Disha case grabs national attention

Parliament elections

It has been a successful year for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which bagged four seats in parliament elections 2019. BJP winning four seats that include Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Adilabad and Secunderabad came as a shocker to the ruling party Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

BJP also said that it is confident of winning many seats in 2023 assembly elections and emerging to power. The party also played a prominent role during TSRTC strike supporting the RTC employees.

Schemes

The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the then governor ESL Narasimhan inaugurated the prestigious Kaleshwaram project on June 21, 2019 on the Godavari River.

The project aims to produce a total of 240 TMC (195 from Medigadda Barrage, 20 from Sripada Yellampalli project and 25 from groundwater), of which 169 has been allocated for irrigation, 30 for Hyderabad municipal water, 16 for miscellaneous industrial uses and 10 for drinking water in nearby villages, with the remainder being estimated evaporation loss.

Metro services launch

The HMRL has launched the metro services on Ameerpet-Hitec City stretch on March 20, 2019. The 10-km Ameerpet-Hi-Tec City stretch of Corridor-III with nine stations was thrown open to public bringing relief to the IT employees from traffic.

On November 29, IT minister KT Rama Rao extended the metro services on Hitec-City and Raidurg stretch.

Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP)

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) inaugurated flyover at LB Nagar on March 1, 2019 to Chintalkunta check post. The flyover was built under Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) with over Rs 42 crore with a length of 780 metres.

The flyover connecting JNTU-Malaysian Township was opened to the public on April 7, 2019. The 1,230-metre flyover was built under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) at a cost of Rs 97.94 crore to facilitate easy flow of traffic.

The GHMC also opened flyover at Biodiversity junction on November 4, 2019 which later drew attention of the public after a major road accident that killed a woman after a car from the flyover fell on to the ground.

Crime

Hajipur village in Yadadri-Bhongir district came to light after a series of cases related to rape and murder unearthed. M Srinivas Reddy was arrested for raping and killing of three minor girls whose bodies were found in well.

Here another incident of rape and murder came to light in Komaram-Bheem Asifabad district where a woman was brutally raped and killed by three men.

Two days after the incident, charred remains of a veterinary doctor found under Chatanpally bridge in Shadnagar. She was raped by four men who killed her and burnt the body. Later, the accused in the case was killed by the Hyderabad police in an encounter during the crime scene recreation.