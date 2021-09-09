Telangana: Rs 73.50 crore released for weavers

Hyderabad: The State government on Tuesday released Rs 73.5 crore to benefit weavers and handloom workers under various schemes. This was informed by Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao after a review on schemes and benefits reaching the beneficiaries.

The funds released include Rs 34 crore benefitting 50,000 weavers under the 'Chenetha Cheyutha', Rs 14.49 crore to 20,000 weavers under the 'Chenetha Mitra', Rs 14 crore to 74 societies, Rs 10 crore for marketing and subsidies for societies. He said that the government was committed to welfare of handloom workers and weavers. Several programmes were being implemented for their welfare.

The minister held discussions on subsidies, yarn, colours, materials and marketing support being offered to weavers. The government aims to ensure that weavers produce more products and get benefits through timely marketing. KTR stated that the weavers' cooperative societies should prosper and produce more products. The government will continue to extend all support to weavers.