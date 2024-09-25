Telangana School Education Department releases verification list for B.Ed candidates

Hyderabad: Telangana School Education Department on Tuesday released the list of B.Ed candidates (batch 2008), and a prescribed verification form was prepared and uploaded on the official website.

According to Education Department officials, all the B.Ed candidates from batch DSC-2008 can download the verification form and fill in their details, giving their consent to work on Contractual Services in the Telangana School Education Department. They should submit the form along with all relevant documents to the concerned Erstwhile District Educational Officer.

Certification verification will be conducted for all affected B.Ed candidates from batch DSC-2008. The submission period is from September 27 to October 5. For more information, candidates can visit the official website www.schooledu.telangana.gov.in.