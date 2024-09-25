Live
- Expedite integrated command control centre works: Collector
- Atishi visits Hanuman temple, prays to work for people
- I’m Kejriwal’s Hanuman, says Kailash Gahlot
- Woman finds hidden cameras in house, landlord’s son held
- Gold rates in Delhi surges today, check the rates on 25 September, 2024
- Vasudha Foundation gesture to weightlifter
- MP promises rly under bridge
- Leopard spotted at a nursery in Kadium of East Godavari, officials alerted
- Tobacco Cessation Centre inaugurated at Ruia hospital
- Woman kills self over harassment
Just In
Telangana School Education Department releases verification list for B.Ed candidates
Telangana School Education Department on Tuesday released the list of B.Ed candidates (batch 2008), and a prescribed verification form was prepared and uploaded on the official website.
Hyderabad: Telangana School Education Department on Tuesday released the list of B.Ed candidates (batch 2008), and a prescribed verification form was prepared and uploaded on the official website.
According to Education Department officials, all the B.Ed candidates from batch DSC-2008 can download the verification form and fill in their details, giving their consent to work on Contractual Services in the Telangana School Education Department. They should submit the form along with all relevant documents to the concerned Erstwhile District Educational Officer.
Certification verification will be conducted for all affected B.Ed candidates from batch DSC-2008. The submission period is from September 27 to October 5. For more information, candidates can visit the official website www.schooledu.telangana.gov.in.