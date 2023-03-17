  • Menu
Telangana: Secunderabad Cantonment Board elections cancelled

Secunderabad Cantonment Board
Secunderabad Cantonment Board

Highlights

The Defense Department has issued a gazette cancelling the cantonment elections scheduled to be held on April 30 this year.

Elections have been cancelled in 57 cantonment boards of the country including Secunderabad. The Defense Department has issued a gazette cancelling the cantonment elections scheduled to be held on April 30 this year.

Secunderabad Cantonment Board Elections were held in 2015. On February 10 of that year, the new administration took.

However, the term of the ruling class has expired on February 10, 2020. Later, the Center appointed a nominated member.

