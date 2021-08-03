Telangana tells GRMB to hold full meeting first

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has demanded the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) to organise a full board meeting first, as it is opposed to the conduct of Coordination Committee meet prior to the board meeting.

In a letter to GRMB Chiarman on Monday, State Engineer-In–Chief C Muralidhar said the matter related to the notification of jurisdiction of projects in the Godavari Basin by the GRMB is an issue having serious consequences on the States.

"It is to be discussed in detail in the full board meeting." "Without having an opinion and guidance of the full board meeting, it is not possible to go into any issues and decide directly in coordination committee on operationalisation of various clauses of gazette," the EIC said.

"The coordination committee meeting should be convened only after having a detailed full board meeting."