Telangana: Tension erupts in Malkajgiri as TRS, BJP activists clash over Independence Day celebrations

Tension erupts in Malkajgiri after clashes broke out between the TRS and BJP parties during the Independence Day celebrations. Activists from both parties attacked each other in the incident that took place at Malkajgiri in Hyderabad. A flag unfurling ceremony was held at the GHMC Circle office in Malkajgiri on Sunday as part of the independence day celebrations. The event was attended by TRS as well as BJP activists.



BJP and TRS activists clashed during the flag hoist and attacked each other. Several activists sustained serious injuries in the process. All this was filmed by the media representatives present there. The activists attacked media representatives and snatched their phones.

Meanwhile, Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao was also present on the occasion. Police rushed to the spot and tried to rectify the situation. BJP MLA Raja Singh has condemned the attack on Malkajgiri BJP corporator Shravan. They demanded the arrest of the TRS activists who carried out the attack, including MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao.