Telangana to Become a Role Model in Skill Development, Says CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced that Hyderabad will become a hub for technical skills, aiming to position the state as a role model in the country. Addressing the inauguration of a training program in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sectors, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of creating job opportunities for the youth.



Speaking at Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFU), CM Revanth Reddy noted that unemployment has increased in Telangana over the last decade, and the lack of job opportunities has pushed many youths towards substance abuse. He highlighted the government's efforts to combat this trend by providing training programs and career opportunities.

"The rising trend of drug usage, even among engineering students, is a serious threat to the state. We need to address this issue by offering proper guidance and job opportunities," he stated.

The Chief Minister also mentioned several initiatives aimed at developing skills and boosting employment, including partnerships with Tata Technologies for transforming ITIs into Advanced Training Centers (ATCs) and the establishment of Young India Skill and Sports Universities. These institutions will help provide the necessary skills and guidance to prevent the youth from falling prey to addictions.

He further criticized the lack of qualified teaching staff in engineering colleges, which has resulted in students graduating without basic knowledge. CM Revanth warned that colleges failing to improve their teaching standards could face cancellation of their licenses.

Highlighting Hyderabad's role as a global city, he pointed out that the presence of institutions like ISB, IIT, NALSAR, and Osmania University has attracted multinational companies to the city. He also mentioned Hyderabad’s prominent alumni, such as Ajay Banga, Satya Nadella, and Shantanu Narayen, who have become CEOs of major global companies.

In his speech, CM Revanth Reddy emphasised the need for better sports training facilities, noting that while smaller countries like South Korea win multiple Olympic medals, India struggles to secure even one gold. To address this, the government will establish the Young India Sports Academy next year, offering facilities for aspiring athletes.

"We are working tirelessly to shape the future of Telangana's youth and will make the state a role model for the country in the coming years," the Chief Minister concluded.