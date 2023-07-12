Telangana to celebrate Handloom Week

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government will be celebrating a week-long series of festivals starting from August 7 in line with the upcoming National Handloom Day celebrations.



Textiles Minister KT Rama Rao chaired a comprehensive review meeting on Tuesday to discuss matters pertaining to the Handloom and Textiles Department at the Indian School of Business (ISB). The meeting was attended by senior officials from the textiles department as well as representatives from various other departments.

During the meeting, the Minister issued instructions to the textiles department, emphasising the need for meticulous arrangements to be made. He directed the officials to develop well-thought-out plans for the organisation of a diverse range of programmes across the State, with a particular focus on areas central to handloom weavers.

Rama Rao also explored the expansion of the insurance programme for weavers and sought ways to simplify the ‘Chenetha Mithra’ scheme. He underlined the unwavering commitment of the State government towards the well-being of weavers and the overall development of the textile sector.

To ensure wider participation, KTR proposed the conduct of handloom week along with awareness programmes. He suggested active involvement from various organisations, individuals, public representatives, leaders, and handloom lovers.

The Minister discussed the welfare initiatives implemented by the Telangana government for the betterment of weavers and assessed the progress of key programmes, including insurance coverage for weavers. The meeting extensively addressed issues related to various upcoming initiatives planned by the textiles department. The allocation of necessary funds for weaver welfare and development programmes was deliberated upon, with an emphasis on exploring equitable distribution options.

He further instructed officials to establish dedicated museums under the textiles department in Hyderabad, stressing the urgency of prompt action. He also recommended collaboration with the RTC and South-Central Railway to facilitate the marketing of handloom products.

To evaluate the performance, implementation, and outcomes of the welfare and development programmes initiated by the Telangana government, he advised the textiles department officials to conduct a comprehensive study, possibly in partnership with esteemed institutions such as the ISB.