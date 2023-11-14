Live
Telangana: Two High Court judges transferred, Union Law Minister tweets
NEW DELHI: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal tweeted on Monday stating that the President has approved the transfer of two judges of the Telangana State High Court. The Supreme Court Collegium had previously recommended the transfer of Justice Sudhir Kumar to the Madras High Court and Justice Chillakur Sumaltha to the Karnataka High Court.
According to the Union Minister, the President has approved these recommendations, along with the transfer of three other judges from different states. Currently, the Telangana High Court comprises a total of 42 judges, including the Chief Justice with 28 judges being in office.
However, with the transfer of Justice Chillakur Sumalatha and Justice Sudhir Kumar, the number has decreased to 26, leaving 16 vacancies in the court.