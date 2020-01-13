Telangana: YS Jagan meets KCR at Pragati Bhavan

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao here on Monday at Pragati Bhavan.

Both the chief ministers are likely to discuss the issues pertaining to the share of Godavari river water and debatable issues between the states. The meeting assumed significance ahead of the municipal polls in Telangana.

Division of the state finance, assets, transfer of employees, division of power employees and DSPs and division of companies in the ninth and tenth schedule of the AP reorganisation act and other pending issues. The chief ministers will also review the decisions being made when they met in the past.

This is the fourth time that the chief ministers met since YS Jagan assumed to power in June last year.