Telangana: YS Sharmila receives a big shock as Indira Shoban resigns to YSRTP

Telangana: YS Sharmila received a huge blow in Telangana as Indira Shobhan, senior leader of the YSRTP party, has resigned. She made a key statement to this effect and sent her resignation letter to party president Sharmila. Indira Shobhan has made it clear that she will announce her future activities soon and stay in public life and move only for the people.



She hoped that the people of Telangana will continue to support her in same way as they did earlier. The resignation of Indira Shobhan came as a huge shock to Sharmila. She was instrumental in founding YSRTP, and has been moving alongside Sharmila for over a year.

However, there has been a campaign for a few days that she will resign from the party and rejoin the Congress. It has been reported that she has been in touch with PCC leader to return to Congress after Revanth Reddy was announced as TPCC chief. However, Indira Shobhan, who has announced her resignation from Sharmila's party, did not give any clarity on which party she will join.

Meanwhile, YS Sharmila, who already founded the YSRTP party on July 8, is going public with various programs taking hunger strikes in support to unemployment every Tuesday in each district. However, before her party could go public, she received a shock from two leaders who resigned to the party. Last month, Pratap Reddy, who was in charge of the YSRTP for the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district resigned from the party stating that Konda Raghava Reddy was the reason for his exit.