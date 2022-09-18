Tell BJP's role in Hyd Integration Movement, Kavitha asks Shah

Hyderabad: Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Saturaday greeted the people of Telangana State on the occasion of 75th Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Dinotsavam.

In a tweet, Kavitha said, "My best wishes to all the people of Telangana on the occasion of the 75th Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Dinotsavam. Thank you CM KCR for celebrating, upholding, and fighting for the spirit of Telangana always. Going by their usual and repetitive script and formula of "election-celebration", the BJP is trying to hijack 'Hyderabad Integration Day' celebrations in the State. While the Hon'ble Union Home Minister is here in Hyderabad, I request him to talk about BJP and its leaders' contribution to the Independence movement, Hyderabad Integration Movement and Telangana Movement.

As the daughter of Telangana, I look forward to these answers." The contribution of the BJP towards efforts to give people their rights for our country stands to be nothing, she stated, adding that harmony, togetherness, and the power of people - this is the foundation of Telangana and CM KCR and it takes a lot of courage to be him", she added.