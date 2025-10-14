Telugu states eye Rs 19,000-cr mkt borrowings in Dec qtr

Hyderabad: Both the Telugu States - Telangana and Andhra Pradesh - gearing up to raise over Rs 19,000 crore by auctioning government securities during December quarter. Telangana is planning to raise Rs 9,000 crore by selling the state government securities in the open market auction during the October-December quarter, according to an Indicative Calendar of Market borrowings by the TG government.

Further, Andhra Pradesh is also planning to raise another Rs 10,000 crore by selling state government securities in the open market auction during the October-December quarter, according to an Indicative Calendar of Market borrowings by the AP government. Andhra Pradesh already raised Rs 1,900 crore via bonds auction in the open market on October 7.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar, Telangana is likely to raise Rs 2,000 crore in October, a similar amount in November and Rs 5,000 crore in December.

Up to August 31, the Telangana government’s borrowings stood at Rs 33,415.15 crore, (nearly 62 per cent) as against the estimated little over Rs 54,000 crore in annual budget. Last month, the state raised Rs 15,500 crore via bonds auction in the open market.

The state government presented Rs 2,738.33 crore revenue surplus in its 2025-26 budget. However, at the end of July there was a deficit of Rs 11,051.95 crore. The fiscal deficit was targeted at Rs 54,009.74 crore during FY26, while the figure stood at Rs 33,415.15 crore by the end of August.

According to the Reserve Bank of India calendar, Andhra Pradesh is likely to raise Rs 5,000 crore on November 4 and a similar amount on November 25. Up to August 31, the state government’s borrowings stood at Rs 55,901.43 crore (nearly 70 per cent) as against the estimated Rs 79,926.89 crore in the budget. Last month, the state raised Rs 7,000 crore via bonds auction in the open market.

Though the state government presented Rs 33,185.97 crore revenue deficit in its 2025-26 budget, at the end of August, the deficit went up to Rs 41,635.63 crore. The fiscal deficit was targeted at Rs 79,926.90 crore during FY26 while the figure stood at Rs 55,016.84 crore by the end of August.