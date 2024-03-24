  • Menu
Temperatures recorded in Orange Alert in Nagarkurnool district

Nagarkurnool: Temperatures are burning in Nagarkurnool district, temperatures have been recorded in orange alert in the last 24 hours, Ainol village of Acchampeta mandal of the district recorded a maximum of 40.7 degrees and Bijinapally mandal center recorded 40.5 degrees, due to which people are suffering from the heat of the sun, these temperatures are likely to increase further in the coming days. According to the experts of the meteorological department.



