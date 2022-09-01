Ten crest gates opened at Nagarjuna Sagar as inflow to project increases

Nagarjuna Sagar project has been flooded once again with the heavy rains in upper reaches. With this, the officials are raising the 10 crest gates of the project by five feet and releasing 80,580 cusecs of water downstream. While 2,14,231 cusecs of flood is coming from upstream of Sagar, 1,31,231 cusecs of water is left downstream.



The water level of the project has touched 589.60 feet against total level of 590 feet while the maximum water capacity of the reservoir was 312 TMC, and the current water storage is of 312.04 TMC. Meanwhile, 7381 cusecs of water is being released from the right canal and 8022 cusecs from the left canal.

With the rains and floods in the upper reaches, the flow in the Krishna River is increasing. The flood flow, which had receded for a few days, is rising again and the officials were alerted. The gates of Jurala and Sunkesula reservoirs are being lifted and the water is being released downstream.