Ten Years Rigorous Imprisonment for Accused in POCSO Case in Vanasthalipuram

In a significant ruling, a Fast Track Special Judge in LB Nagar sentenced Mande Anil, a 22-year-old mason from Sri Srinivasapuram Colony in Vanasthalipuram, to ten years of rigorous imprisonment for his involvement in a heinous case of sexual assault and abduction of a minor girl. The sentence was handed down on October 15, 2024, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, following a thorough examination of the evidence presented.



The case, registered under Vanasthalipuram Police Station as Cr. No: 39/2019, involved charges of rape and abduction, specifically U/S 376 and 366(A) of the IPC, as well as Section 6 of the POCSO Act. The court found the accused guilty for approaching the victim, sexually assaulting her, abducting her, and subsequently marrying her to a relative under the guise of affection.

In addition to the prison sentence, the court imposed a fine of Rs. 15,000 on Anil and awarded a substantial compensation of Rs. 10,00,000 to the victim. This ruling underscores the commitment of the judiciary to protect the rights of minors and to deliver justice in cases of sexual offenses.