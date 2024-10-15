Live
- Ten Years Rigorous Imprisonment for Accused in POCSO Case in Vanasthalipuram
- Three Arrested in Murder of Durgesh Singh in Mangalhat
- Falaknuma Police Crack Kidnap Case, Arrest Six Accused
- Mukesh Ambani and family pays tributes to Ratan Tata at Reliance office
- Congress intensifies preparation for Maharashtra elections
- Congress appoints 11 observers, two coordinators for Maha polls
- Indian climber rescued from Russia's Mount Elbrus
- CM Adityanath calls for strong laws to prevent human waste contamination in food
- Gujarat rolls out Textile Policy 2024, to aid 5500 industrial units
- All-India Chess Tournament: Atharv Soni leads with four others in sixth round
Just In
Ten Years Rigorous Imprisonment for Accused in POCSO Case in Vanasthalipuram
In a significant ruling, a Fast Track Special Judge in LB Nagar sentenced Mande Anil, a 22-year-old mason from Sri Srinivasapuram Colony in Vanasthalipuram, to ten years of rigorous imprisonment for his involvement in a heinous case of sexual assault and abduction of a minor girl.
In a significant ruling, a Fast Track Special Judge in LB Nagar sentenced Mande Anil, a 22-year-old mason from Sri Srinivasapuram Colony in Vanasthalipuram, to ten years of rigorous imprisonment for his involvement in a heinous case of sexual assault and abduction of a minor girl. The sentence was handed down on October 15, 2024, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, following a thorough examination of the evidence presented.
The case, registered under Vanasthalipuram Police Station as Cr. No: 39/2019, involved charges of rape and abduction, specifically U/S 376 and 366(A) of the IPC, as well as Section 6 of the POCSO Act. The court found the accused guilty for approaching the victim, sexually assaulting her, abducting her, and subsequently marrying her to a relative under the guise of affection.
In addition to the prison sentence, the court imposed a fine of Rs. 15,000 on Anil and awarded a substantial compensation of Rs. 10,00,000 to the victim. This ruling underscores the commitment of the judiciary to protect the rights of minors and to deliver justice in cases of sexual offenses.