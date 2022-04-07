Tension grips at Vidyut Soudha during Telangana Congress leaders protest on power charges

The Telangana Congress leaders protest against the increase of electricity charges has led to tension after the police obstructed the women Congress leaders wherein one of the leaders Vidya Reddy was injured in a scuffle with the police. The woman leader was rushed to NIMS Hospital for treatment. Against this backdrop, the Congress leaders intensified their concern.



It is learned that protesting against the hike in electricity tariffs, Telangana Congress party leaders on Thursday called for a sit-in protest at Vidyut Soudha and the civil supplies office to reduce electricity tariffs. Police were alerted as they tried to storm the offices.

As part of this, the police made house arrests of PCC chief Revanth Reddy, CLP leaders Bhatti Vikramarka and Shabbir Ali. However, the leaders who came out of the house arrest protested outside the gate of the Vidyut Soudha and demanded a reduction in electricity charges.

While only the leaders were allowed inside the office, Congress activists raised concerns outside the gate that led to further tensions.