Tension grips in Bandi Sanjay's yatra after unknown persons pelt eggs at his convoy

There was an incident of tension during Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay's public yatra in Warangal, where his convoy was reportedly attacked with chicken eggs by unidentified individuals. The attack occurred during Sanjay's visit to Warangal as part of the Prajahita Yatra. Following the incident, BJP workers gathered in large numbers at the scene, leading to heightened tension.



Bandi Sanjay and other BJP leaders have alleged that the attack on the convoy was carried out by Congress workers. The incident has sparked controversy and calls for identifying those responsible for throwing the eggs. The situation escalated as BJP activists and supporters demanded accountability for the attack, particularly in light of the recent Gudla incident.

The incident has drawn attention and raised concerns about the safety and security of political figures during public events and yatras. It is essential for authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly and take appropriate actions to prevent such incidents in the future.