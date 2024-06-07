Tepid GHMC works stoke flood fears across Hyderabad

Hyderabad : With the onset of monsoon, even with just a short spell of rains, the city is witnessing heavy waterlogging. Residents alleged that officials had ignored the seriousness of waterlogging, and had not taken any steps to prevent the water inundation in localities. However, GHMC is undertaking measures to combat flooding in the city.

For the last couple of days, the roads were inundated following rains. Though the civic body has taken measures to ensure that no stagnant rainwater exists, it has been observed that the roads were blocked due to waterlogging.

According to social activists, the status of ongoing works under the Telangana government’s Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) in GHMC limits is still underway and nowhere near completion even though the deadline has passed.

Under the SNDP, 58 works were proposed with an estimated cost of Rs 985.45 crore. The GHMC has 37 works including eight works in Secunderabad zone, three in Kukatpally zone, 10 in LB Nagar zone, seven in Charminar zone, seven in Khairtabad zone and two in Serilingampally zone. The SNDP works include building bridges/culverts, repairing existing drains, widening stormwater (SW) drains, constructing retaining walls near small stormwater drains and building box drains.

The delay in these major projects may make the city flooded with each downpour. Like in previous years when several localities remained waterlogged or submerged for days, with this delay in works, the situation may lead to the same.

“The recent unseasonal rains had also flooded various areas in the city, this shows that even this season, if the work is delayed, areas would be affected,” said Mohammed Ahmed, an activist.

SNDP was formed after the Hyderabad floods in October 2020, when the city witnessed heavy flooding after cloud bursts and unusually strong rainfall that led to the loss of lives and damage to infrastructure. The GHMC stated throughout the monsoon season that the SNDP works would be completed by 2022, but still various projects are yet to be completed.

Moreover, the GHMC identified over 125 locations that are affected by waterlogging and measures were taken to address the issue permanently at 22 locations. However, the majority of works which were taken are incomplete, and the desilting of nalas is also going on at snail’s pace.

During rains, various areas in the city are witnessing waterlogging including the worst-affected colonies in Tolichowki, Attapur, Nampally, L B Nagar, Uppal, Begumpet, Miyapur, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Vanasthalipuram, Hayath Nagar, Somajiguda, Ameerpet among others. These areas have been witnessing massive flooding during rains. Also, several localities in the Old City like Talabkatta, Tadbun, Yakutpura, Dabeerpura, Darulshifa, Bahadurpura and Old Malakpet would also get inundated under heavy rains.

Recently, GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose said that measures are being taken to combat urban flooding in the city.

The GHMC commissioner also stated that the project is being implemented with utmost priority, and the authorities are working tirelessly to ensure Hyderabad is well-equipped to handle any unforeseen natural disasters ahead of the Monsoon season. He reassured the citizens that the government is taking all the necessary steps to make Hyderabad a safe and flood-free city.