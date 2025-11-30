TG aims to generate one lakh MW power

Hyderabad: Thestate government has prepared the blueprint to develop Telangana into a hub of power generation with 1 lakh MW installed capacity by 2047.

The Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document, which is being released at the upcoming Global Summit on December 8, contains a roadmap to achieve power generation targets mainly -- thermal, solar, hydel and wind energy. In all, Rs 2 lakh-crore investments are expected to be pumped into the energy sector to boost Telangana's power generation capacity. Top energy department officials acknowledged that the achievement of a 3 trillion US dollar economy was a big target before the government under the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document. “It requires 13 per cent annual economic growth and 10 per cent annual power demand growth” the officials said.

The peak power demand is expected to increase eightfold by 2047. Massive capacity addition is required to meet the power demand. Apart from thermal and hydel, officials said, green energy would also play a key role in meeting the power demand over the next 22 years. The energy officials said that the major challenge before the government is to invite huge investments from the private sector in power generation projects. The Vision Document will illustrate the prospects of the private investments in the power sector for the next 10 years -- till 2035 -- and by 2047 in the state. “Pragmatic approach is required to achieve the target set for the power sector in the Vision Document “.

By 2047, the projected electricity requirement would be over 1,39,310 MW. At present, Telangana’s power generation capacity is 20,754 MW, indicating the need for a massive scale-up to meet future demand.

As per official statistics, power demand in Telangana was 6,755 MW in 2014. By 2025, it has increased to 17,162 MW, and is expected to reach 18,825 MW in 2025–26. Projections indicate that by 2035, power demand could rise to 48,827 MW. From 2025 onwards, an annual growth rate of 8.5 per cent, and later 10 per cent is anticipated through 2047.

At the same time, the Vision Document will highlight the promotion of green energy to meet the power requirements. As per the Paris Agreement, 50 per cent of electricity should come from green energy by 2030, and 100 per cent by 2070.

In tune with the goals set by the international agreements, the officials said that a plan of action to generate one lakh MW of power would be highlighted in the Vision document. Energy is among the important chapters in the Vision Document to bolster the state economy at the fast pace, the officials said.