TG govt to bring in a new Act for the welfare of gig and platform workers

Hyderabad: The State government is likely to enact a law for the welfare of gig and platform workers on May Day (May 1) - International Workers Day. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asked the officials to finalise the draft bill by April 25 so that the new Act will be introduced without any delay.

The officials were also asked to seek the people’s opinions on the Draft Bill which provides social security to the gig and platform immediately and finalize the draft bill only after taking into consideration the suggestions, recommendations and objections from the public.

At a special meeting with gig workers, union representatives and senior officials of various departments at the Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Minister said that nearly four lakh gig workers were working in food delivery, cab drivers and package deliveries across the State. “The suggestions and objections should be accepted from all sections before drafting the bill,” he said.

The State Labour Department prepared the draft of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Bill to provide welfare, job security, insurance facilities and other rights to the workers. The officials briefed the CM about the issues to be included in the bill in the meeting.

CM Revanth Reddy suggested several changes and additions in the draft bill for a new act which gives priority to the welfare the workers and ensures coordination and friendly move between the companies and aggregators. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to make the draft bill and upload it online to seek public opinions.

Reminding that the promise made before the elections to bring a law for the welfare and safety of gig workers and platform workers, CM Revanth Reddy said that, for the first time in the country, accident insurance has been implemented for gig workers in the Telangana State. The People’s Government had already issued orders on December 30, 2023 to provide accident insurance of Rs five lakh in case of death of gig and platform workers.