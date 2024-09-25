  • Menu
TG police wrote to Interpol for Red Corner Notice in phone tapping case

The Telangana Director General of Police, Dr Jitender, said on Tuesday that they had written to the Interpol to serve Red Corner notices to former SIB chief Prabhakar Rao and media person Shravan Rao in connection with the phone tapping case.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Director General of Police, Dr Jitender, said on Tuesday that they had written to the Interpol to serve Red Corner notices to former SIB chief Prabhakar Rao and media person Shravan Rao in connection with the phone tapping case.

The DGP said, “A special team of officials, including the Commissioner of Hyderabad police and the West zone DCP, have been probing the phone tapping case, and they will soon file a charge sheet.”

Responding to a question at a press conference on Tuesday on the delay in serving Red Corner notices, Dr Jitender said it is a long process and the officials should follow protocol and international guidelines.

