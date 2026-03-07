TG youth shine in Civil Services exam; 20 clear UPSC

Hyderabad: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday declared the final results of the Civil Services Examination 2025, with 20 candidates from Telangana successfully clearing the prestigious examination and bringing pride to the State.

According to the Commission, a total of 958 candidates qualified in the examination and have been recommended for appointment to various central civil services. Anuj Agnihotri secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1, emerging as the national topper. He was followed by Rajeshwari Suve M at AIR 2 and Akansh Dhull at AIR 3. Among the successful candidates from Telangana, Gudelli Srujana secured the highest rank from the State with AIR 55. She was followed by Tharun Teja Atla with AIR 123 and Banoth Laxmi Rachana with AIR 178. Candidates from several districts including Peddapalli, Warangal Urban, Ranga Reddy, Mahabubnagar, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Jagityal, Medak, Mulugu, Jangaon and Jayashankar Bhupalpally figured in the list, reflecting the widespread talent emerging from across the State.

Other successful candidates from Telangana include M. Venkatesh Prasad Sagar (358), Merugu Kaushik (399), Preethi Raparthi (468), Vikram Bethi (472), Yashwanth S (475), Vikram Simha Reddy V (541), Ashish Anishetty (676), Vijay Simha Reddy V (682), Angaraju Naveen (715), Pudari Rahul (748), Kummari Sravan Kumar (768), Dainampally Praveen (793), Eslavath Sri Ram Harsha (823), Banothu Bharath Kumar (900), Prathyusha Katta (908), Jeethender Naik (939) and Deepak Sharma (951).

Studied for 15-16 hours daily GUDELLI SRUJANA (AIR 55)

“ I am from Pedapally district. I completed my B. Tech in Computer Science from JNTU Manthani. I secured the 35th rank in the Group-1 examination and am currently serving as a DSP. At present, I am undergoing training at the police academy. I used to study for 15–16 hours a day. This was my fifth attempt, and I finally cleared the UPSC examination. I took coaching for one year at Vajiram Institute in New Delhi. With the support of my parents and with my self-interest and determination, I was able to clear the exam.”

Prepared for three years BANOTH LAXMI RACHANA (AIR178)

“I am from Rangareddy district. I cleared the exam on my fourth attempt. I took coaching from a Delhi-based online institute. My optional subject was anthropology, and I attended classes and took a test series conducted by Vivekananda Sir from Hyderabad. Initially, I worked in the automobile industry for more than a year and then resigned in 2022. My first serious attempt was in 2023. For the past three years, I have been preparing in Ashok Nagar, Hyderabad.”

Coaching from SC Circle helped DAINAMPALLY PRAVEEN(AIR 793)

“I do not have my parents. My grandmother was a coolie. With her earnings from hard work, I reached this position. I took coaching from the Telangana SC Circle in Banjara Hills. Our determination and self-interest matter more than financial position. My advice to civil service aspirants is: Take support from public institutions to achieve your goals.”