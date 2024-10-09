TGCHE announces seat allotments for TG PGECET 2024

Hyderabad: The Telangana Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Tests (TG PGECET) 2024 second and final phase of seat allotments for engineering, pharmacy, and architecture PG courses was released on Tuesday.

According to officials, a total number of seats available under the convener quota for the engineering, pharmacy, and architecture courses are 5,153. The number of candidates who exercised web options was 7,014 out of which 4,221 students were allotted seats in the second and final phase of counselling. The students should pay the tuition fee (if applicable) online through credit card, debit card, or NEFT.

After paying the tuition fee, students should download the tuition fee receipt and the joining letter. The students must also report to the allotted college after paying the tuition fee with original certificates for physical verification, tuition fee receipt, and joining letter between October 14 and 17. After successfully verifying original certificates, the allotment order will be generated and issued at the college, said a senior officer.