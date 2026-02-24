TGCHE chairman highlights Telangana’s Skill Vision at India Skills South Meet

Prof V Balakista Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), on Monday participated in the India Skill Competition 2025–26 South Regional Meet held on February 21–23 at Pearl Ground. The event was organised by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Prof Reddy attended the opening ceremony and later interacted with participants, appreciating their technical excellence and innovative projects showcased at the competition. He held focused discussions with NSDC CEO Arun Kumar Pillai on expanding sector-specific skill programmes in Telangana universities. The talks centred on strengthening internships, embedding industry-recognised certifications within degree programmes, and enabling students to participate in national and international skill contests.

On the sidelines, Prof Reddy met CEOs of multiple Sector Skill Councils, including healthcare, electronics, tourism, infrastructure, sports, beauty & wellness, and green jobs, seeking their support for the Rising Telangana 2047 Skilling Initiative. He also engaged with NSDC’s CSR and Academy divisions to explore collaborative projects under Future Skills programmes.

Reaffirming TGCHE’s commitment, Prof Reddy said aligning curricula with industry needs is vital to enhance employability and entrepreneurial capacity.

He stressed that bridging academic knowledge with practical skills will prepare students for emerging technologies, advanced manufacturing, digital services, and green jobs.

TGCHE’s initiatives aim to position Telangana as a premier Skill Hub, integrating higher education with industry-driven skilling ecosystems and future-ready competencies, he added.