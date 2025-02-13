TGFDC holds nature guide training at Amrabad Tiger Reserve

Hyderabad: The Telangana Forest Development Corporation (TGFDC) organised a nature guide training programme at Amrabad Tiger Reserve for 25 participants, under the brand name of ‘Deccan Woods and Trails’ from February 9 to 12.

This initiative, a part of the Deccan Woods and Trails, was aimed at enhancing eco-tourism expertise and fostering wildlife conservation awareness among aspiring naturalists. A total of 25 participants from Khammam, Mahbubabad, and Mulugu districts actively took part in this immersive training programme. The training focused on developing professional nature guides who can contribute to eco-tourism activities and conservation education in Telangana’s wilderness areas and this training was inaugurated by TGFDC executive director, eco-tourism L Ranjeet Nayak. The four-day training programme was designed to provide a comprehensive learning experience, combining classroom theories, hands-on field training, and interactive activities to ensure a holistic understanding of the region’s rich biodiversity and eco-tourism practices.

The participants attended interactive sessions covering biodiversity and ecosystem conservation, wildlife tracking and behaviour analysis, ethical guiding principles and eco-tourism best practices, forest laws and human-wildlife conflict mitigation, sustainable tourism development and its impact. Theoretical sessions were led by expert naturalists, providing participants with scientific knowledge and practical insights.

Early morning jungle safaris allowed participants to observe and identify native wildlife species, including birds, herbivores, and predators of the Amrabad Tiger Reserve. Guided nature hikes helped trainees to develop practical navigation and tracking skills. Hands-on exercises such as plant and grass species identification, observation techniques, and eco-friendly trekking methods were conducted.