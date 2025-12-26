TGGDA demands bringing TVVP under the DSHS

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government Doctors Association (TGGDA) has urged the state government to immediately introduce a bill in the Legislative Assembly to bring the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) under the Directorate of Secondary Health Services (DSHS). The association is demanding a transition from the existing corporation system to a more stable departmental structure.

In a joint statement, TGGDA President B Narahari, Secretary General Lalu Prasad Rathod, and Treasurer MK Rauf expressed profound disappointment with the current administration. They noted that thousands of government doctors had welcomed the change in government with the hope that long-awaited reforms would finally be implemented.

Specifically, the doctors believed that a permanent solution to persistent salary issues within the TVVP would be established. However, the association claims that contrary to these expectations, the situation has deteriorated, becoming increasingly distressing for medical professionals. They asserted that moving away from the corporation model is the only way to ensure financial security and administrative clarity for those working under the secondary health framework.