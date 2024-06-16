TGPSC Allows Editing of Group-II Services Recruitment Application Forms

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has announced an important update for candidates who have applied for Group-II Services recruitment. The Commission has provided a facility for candidates to correct any errors in their application forms. The edit option will be available on the Commission's website from 10 AM to 5 PM on Sunday, June 20. TGPSC Secretary Naveen Nicholas has advised candidates to take advantage of this opportunity.

Candidates can log in to their accounts and access the online application to make any necessary corrections to their details. It is recommended that candidates carefully review all entries and make changes where required. TGPSC has stated that corrections can only be made through the provided edit option, and any requests for editing the application after the specified time will not be entertained. Candidates are also instructed to download a PDF of their edited application after making the necessary changes.

