TGSRTC to deploy 600 special buses for Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad: To ensure smooth and hassle-free transportation of devotees on Ganesh immersion to be held on Tuesday, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced 600 special buses at Tank Bund and other places.

According to a TGSRTC, a fleet of 20 buses will operate between Kacheguda and Basheerbagh, with an equal number running from Basheerbagh to Ramnagar.

Additionally, 20 buses will serve the route between Old MLA Quarters and DSNR (Kothapet), while another set will cover the route from Old MLA Quarters to LB Nagar. Buses will also be available for travel between Old MLA Quarters and Midhani, as well as from Old MLA Quarters to Vanasthalipuram.

Buses will also connect Indira Park with various destinations including Medipally, Secunderabad Station (via route no 20P), Kisala Bazar, Malakajgiri, ECIL X Road and Jam-e-Osmania.

TGSRTC buses will operate from Lakdikapool to several destinations including Patancheru, Rajendra Nagar, Kondapur, Jeedimetla, and Lingampally, with different numbers of buses assigned to each route.

In the Khairtabad and Lakdikapool areas, buses will be available to travel to Gachibowli, Jagadgirigutta, Borabanda, and Bachupally.

If queries related to the operation of buses during Ganesh immersion, TGSRTC has urged citizens to contact the helplines 9959226160 and 9959226154.