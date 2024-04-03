The first fase of Randomisation completed transparently DC BM Santhosh

The district Collector BM Santhosh has stated in a press note that the first level Randomisation of EVMs and VV pads has been completed transparently in the presence of representatives of various political parties.

On this occasion the district Collector BM Santhosh has said that As per the instructions of the election commission the process of EVMs and VV pads has been completed transparently by the officials in the presence of various political party leaders .He said that 594 poling stations have been been allocated in Gadwal district through online and 378 Control units,378 ballot units,and 424 VV pads have been allocated within Gadwal constituency and 363 ballot units,363 control units,and 407 VV pads have been allotted to Alampur Constituency through online randomisation process in the presence of various political party's representatives,a total of 741BUS,and 741 BUS and 831 VV pads have been allocated.

He also added that there are 778 ballot units,751 control units and 882 VV pads available in the district.The hard copies and soft copies of Randomisation will be provided to the representatives soon.

The election supervisor Naresh, Gadwal Tashildar Venkateshwarlu, Alampur Tashildar Manjula,and the representatives of various political parties were participated.