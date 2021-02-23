The Schools In Telangana Will Re-Open From Tomorrow

It is already known as schools are closed from the last one year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But now, as the situation is under control, schools are getting reopened. Colleges, and even 9th and 10th grades, are already open and now the classes for 6th, 7th and 8th class students will also be conducted. State Education Minister Sabita Indrareddy said classes for sixth, seventh and eighth class students would start in Telangana from Wednesday. The Minister explained that the decision was taken to start classes in accordance with the KCR directives.

However, classes 6, 7 and 8 can be started anytime from tomorrow to March 1, he said. The students who want to attend schools must follow the guidelines. The minister clarified that parental permission is mandatory to send children. It is a matter of course that direct classes have already started from February 1 for all students in Inter, Graduation and PG courses along with 9th and 10th classes at the school level.

On the other hand, the JEE entrance examination is being held today… JEE Main exam, which is conducted nationwide for the admissions to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), etc., has begun its preliminary examinations on Tuesday morning. The tests will be conducted on a computer-based basis in two sessions per day across the country till the 26th of this month. It is learned that the National Examinations Authority (NTA) has decided to conduct the examinations in four sessions in February, March, April and May every year.

Students may take the test in one or four of the four sessions. The highest score out of the four will be considered for the JEE ranks. The number of candidates who applied for the four-phase test was 21.75 lakh, with the majority opting for the February session. The first phase (February) recorded 6,61,761, the second phase (March) 5,04,540, the third phase (April) 4,98,910 and the fourth phase (May) 5,09,972 registrations. It is learned that 87,797 people from Andhra Pradesh appeared for the preliminary examination.

This time, NTA has given JEE Main the opportunity to write in English, Hindi and 11 other regional languages. Tests can be taken in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali and Gujarati languages. However, the vast majority of people prefer to write in English.

Very few have applied to write the test in regional languages other than Hindi, Gujarati and Bengali. It seems that only 371 people from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana appeared for the exam in Telugu medium. A total of 384 questionnaires were made available to NTA students for a total of 13 mediums.

This time NTA has also made changes in the JEE syllabus and examination procedure. It is sufficient to write answers to 75 out of the total 90 questions in Paper-1. The total questions are 30 per cent in Maths, Physics and Chemistry. Each of them gave 20 multiple choice questions and 10 numerical questions. While giving choice to 5 questions in Numerical questions. 5 questions have no negative marks.

Expert's Suggestion:

Experts are of the view that giving up to 25 per cent choice in JEE without reducing the syllabus is a good opportunity for students, even if 30 per cent of the syllabus is removed in the inter-board examinations this time. It is said that conducting exams in more than four sessions will alleviate the anxiety of the students. The 2019–20 questionnaires were concept-oriented and the difficulty level was reduced.

This time the level of difficulty is further reduced. Students who write JEE Main will have the opportunity to score 99 percentile in February as the Intermediate syllabus is completed. If you look at the main percentile of the last three years, if you score 70 per cent marks in Physics, you get 99 percentile. It is said that the 99 percentile can come even if 50 per cent marks are achieved this time.

Rules For Students…

• NTA recommends that all students arrive at the test centre at least 2 hours before the scheduled time.

• Exams will be held from 9 am to 12 noon in the morning session and from 3 to 6 pm in the afternoon session.

• Only transparent ballpoint pens are allowed into the test centre.

• Blank sheets of paper for rough work will be provided in the examination hall.

• Students must write their name and roll number on the top of the sheet and submit it to the Invigilator before leaving the examination hall.

• Students with diabetes can take fruits and sugar tablets with them to the test centre.