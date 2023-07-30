Three accidents claim three lives in Hyderabad on Sunday

Hyderabad: Three people were killed in three road accidents in Hyderabad within hours of Sunday morning. In the early morning, an Indica car created havoc on the tank bund. The drunk driver was speeding and lost control and hit the railing.



The driver and another passenger escaped unharmed as the airbags deployed in time. However, the car was badly damaged. The police said that they left the car there and fled. It is explained that they are trying to trace the accused based on the details of the owner.

In another incident, a bike lost control and hit an electric pole at ECIL cross road in Kushaiguda. As a result, Kranti (33) from Maulali and Naresh (23) from Jangam district lost their lives on the spot. Both Kranti and Naresh were coming from Maulali on a Pulsar bike when the bike went out of control at ECIL Chowrastha and the accident took place.

The police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the government hospital for post-mortem. Similarly, a person died in a car accident in Arangar. The police said that the cause of the accident was over speeding and traveling on the wrong route.