Three Day Ministerial Level Summit of G-20 nations on June 15

Hyderabad: A three-day ministerial-level summit of G20 nations will be held in Hi-tex convention center in the city from June 15.



Disclosing this at a media conference here on Monday, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy, said the meeting will set the agenda for future food security and stable agriculture and give a direction to future world agriculture.

Agriculture ministers from G20 nations and 9 invitee countries, the heads of agriculture wings of respective countries, international organisations and agriculture research entities would be the delegates to the summit. Kishan Reddy said that the G20 agriculture ministerial summit plays an important role, as it would set the future course of action on important issues in global agriculture.

The meeting will hold in-depth deliberations on the resolutions passed in the working group meetings. Food security, stable agriculture for nutrition, agriculture development under women's leadership, and changes needed for resilient agriculture to face ecological and environmental changes.

Decisions taken in these meetings on how to take forward agriculture in future, international best practices in the field, sharing of technical know-how in agriculture, and mutual cooperation on these issues would be coming up for discussions, he said. The visiting dignitaries will visit ICRISAT and other agriculture institutions, he said.