- Congress names Sri Ganesh as candidate for Secunderabad Cantt by-election
- Shivjyoti Rajput often sang during shoot breaks on Sonu Sood directorial ‘Fateh’
- Kandikunta Venkata Prasad seeks votes from people in Kadiri
- Madakasira constituency candidate Sunil Kumar holds meeting with TDP leaders
- Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till April 18 in excise policy case
- Indian companies should make electric 2-wheelers for global market: Amitabh Kant
- Former Congress MLA Ramlal Malviya joins BJP in MP
- Fertility solutions and their outcomes in Sree Nandaka Advanced fertility centre
- RCB, RR look to tackle similar worries
- Indian ready for epic faceoff with Australia
Three Maoists killed in an encounter at Telangana-Chhattisgarh border
In a recent exchange of fire on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border, three Maoists were reportedly killed during an intense exchange of fire with police and security forces. The encounter took place in the Karregutta area of Venkatapuram in Mulugu district.
Reports indicate that an AK-47 gun and explosives were seized by the authorities during the operation. Additional details suggest that three more weapons were found at the scene, further escalating the situation.
The authorities are yet to release details regarding the encounter and the casualties. The situation remains tense as efforts continue to maintain peace and security in the area.
