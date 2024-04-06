  • Menu
Three Maoists killed in an encounter at Telangana-Chhattisgarh border

Three Maoists killed in an encounter at Telangana-Chhattisgarh border
In a recent exchange of fire on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border, three Maoists were reportedly killed during an intense exchange of fire with police and security forces.

In a recent exchange of fire on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border, three Maoists were reportedly killed during an intense exchange of fire with police and security forces. The encounter took place in the Karregutta area of Venkatapuram in Mulugu district.

Reports indicate that an AK-47 gun and explosives were seized by the authorities during the operation. Additional details suggest that three more weapons were found at the scene, further escalating the situation.

The authorities are yet to release details regarding the encounter and the casualties. The situation remains tense as efforts continue to maintain peace and security in the area.

