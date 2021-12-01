Tiger pugmarks spotted in Telangana's Mulugu

Pugmarks of tiger created panic among the people of Devuni Gutta in Rainigudem mandal. It was suspected that the tiger which was on prowl in Mulugu, Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Narsampeta forest areas has come to Rainigudem forest area.



Locals alerted the forest officials on noticing the pugmarks. The forest officials examined the pugmarks and asked the people to be alert and not to venture into the forests during night times. The villagers were also asked to protect the cattle by keeping the lights on in the cattle shed.

On November 20, the forest personnel along with the tractor drivers recorded movements of tiger in Tekulapalli forest range in Kothagudem. The tiger was spotted by the forest officials while they were on patrolling near Jangalapalli forest camp during the early hours.