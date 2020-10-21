TJS must be voice of suppressed people: Prof Kodandaram

Khammam: Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) should become the voice of the suppressed sections, stated party founder-president Prof Kodandaram. He inaugurated party election office in Khammam on Tuesday in the wake of the ensuing Khammam-Nalgonda-Warangal Graduates MLC constituency election.

Addressing the party workers, he said the TJS offices should serve as the platform for common public. Party leaders and workers should highlight the government failures and take them to the public and it was the responsibility of TJS leaders to fight for the rights of people, who were suffering from the misrule of the State government, he added.

Kodandaram called upon the party cadre to intensify voter enrolment. Steps should to be taken to contact as many graduates as possible in the district to enroll them as voters for the election, he added.

TJS State general secretary Ambati Srinivas Rao thanked CPI (ML) New Democracy for its support to TJS in Graduates MLC constituency election. The party district president S Papa Rao and general secretary V Babu and others were present.