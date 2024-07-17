TPCC executive meeting under auspices of CM Revanth Reddy to be held today

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) held its first executive meeting today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister and PCC Chief Revanth Reddy at Praja Bhavan. The meeting, which was eagerly anticipated as the first one after the formation of the government will start at 2 pm and will be attended by MLAs, MLCs, MPs, and party general secretaries.

During the meeting, TPCC would discuss various party programs and strategies to take government initiatives to the people. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy provided directions on how to properly conduct celebrations for the loan waiver program in coordination with the party. The upcoming local body elections were also a key topic of discussion, along with addressing pending nominated posts and corporation chairmen.

It was reported that the meeting also focused on coordinating the efforts of the government and the party to ensure effective governance and support for the people of Telangana. With this executive meeting setting the tone for the upcoming collaboration between TPCC and the government, it will be interesting to see the outcomes and actions taken in the coming weeks.