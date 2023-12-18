Trade Union election campaign heats up in SCCL

Ramagundam: In a significant move, the management of SCCL has given the green signal for the recognition trade union elections, setting the stage for intense campaigning by various union leaders at the mines.

A total of 14 unions, including Congress, CPI, and BRS affiliates INTUC, AITUC, and TB GKS, are vying for recognition in the upcoming elections scheduled for December 27 in Singareni. The leaders of these unions are actively engaged in extensive campaigning to secure support from the workforce.

TBGKS, eyeing its third consecutive victory in the Singareni recognition election, finds itself in a challenging position as it has seemingly depleted its strength. The parent body, BRS, lost its influence in the state, impacting TBGKS’s standing. Despite holding recognised status in Singareni from 2012, TBGKS faces a dilemma this time due to a perceived lack of strength.

The electoral landscape in the 11 Assembly constituencies with coal mines has witnessed setbacks for TBGKS, with the pink party candidates facing defeat in 10 out of 11 seats. BRS candidate Kova Lakshmi managed to secure a victory in one seat from the Asifabad constituency. The key to winning the support of the 30,748 workers lies in the strength of each union’s cadre.

Following BRS’s defeat in Singareni during the assembly elections, TBGKS lost crucial support and is now contesting the recognition elections independently. Questions linger regarding how workers will back a seemingly powerless BRS affiliate in the upcoming elections.

Amidst the ongoing campaign, attention is drawn to INTUC, the Congress party’s affiliate, which is actively participating despite not having unequivocal support from Congress MLAs. Meanwhile, the Congress faces challenges in campaigning against AITUC, aligned with the CPI due to their alliance in the Assembly elections. The potential divergence of Congress MLAs, considering AITUC as allies, raises uncertainty in labour circles regarding INTUC’s chances in the recognition elections.

Efforts to garner support from young voters, constituting approximately 16,000 workers across Singareni’s 11 areas, are underway. The youth demographic is poised to influence the outcome of the recognition elections. TBGKS’s Honorary President, MLC K Kavitha, emphasised prioritising youth in the election.

With the elections drawing near, major parties are experiencing a surge in new memberships. AITUC and INTUC are in direct competition, organising gate meetings at the mines to attract workers into their respective unions. AITUC has sought High Court intervention multiple times for the conduct of recognised union elections, confident in gaining worker support.

Conversely, INTUC is relying on a manifesto featuring six specially designed schemes to sway workers in their favour.