Traffic curbs at Parade Grounds for International Kite and Sweet Fest

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri police have issued a traffic advisory in view of the International Kite and Sweet Festival scheduled to be held at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad. Traffic restrictions and special parking arrangements will be in effect across Secunderabad from 13 to 15 January.

According to the police, vehicle movement between CTO Cross Roads, Plaza Junction, and Tivoli Junction may be regulated or diverted between 10 am and 10 pm depending on crowd density. Motorists are likely to face significant congestion at major intersections including CTO, Plaza, Tivoli, Picket, Secunderabad Club, NCC, YMCA, SBI, Sweekar Upkar, Balamrai, Tadbund, and Masthan Cafe.

Authorities have advised motorists to avoid roads surrounding the Parade Grounds during festival hours. Commuters heading to Secunderabad Railway Station or the Jubilee Bus Station are urged to start their journeys early or opt for Metro Rail services to bypass the surface traffic.

Specific parking facilities have been designated at the Parade Grounds, Gymkhana Exhibition Ground, Gymkhana Cricket Ground, the Sports Authority of Telangana State premises, and Dhobighat. A shuttle service will operate between Dhobighat and the Parade Grounds to assist visitors. Furthermore, those using ride-hailing services have been instructed to use specific pick-up and drop-off points at Paradise Metro Station, Tivoli, SBI, and Sweekar Upkar Junction.

The Malkajgiri Traffic Police have requested citizens to cooperate with the personnel on duty. Regular updates will be shared through official channels, and in the event of an emergency, citizens can contact the traffic helpline on 8712662999.