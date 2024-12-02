  • Menu
Tragic Lorry Accident in Ranga Reddy District Claims Three Lives

A devastating road accident occurred near Alur stage in Chevella Mandal, Ranga Reddy district, when a lorry lost control and rammed into a group of vegetable vendors.

Ranga Reddy: A devastating road accident occurred near Alur stage in Chevella Mandal, Ranga Reddy district, when a lorry lost control and rammed into a group of vegetable vendors. The tragic incident resulted in the death of three individuals, while seven others are in critical condition.

The accident left another 20 people with severe injuries, many suffering from broken limbs. Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with victims struggling for their lives amidst the wreckage.

Emergency services rushed to the spot, and the injured were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, with preliminary reports suggesting the lorry driver may have lost control of the vehicle. The tragic incident has left the local community in shock, with demands for improved road safety measures in the area.

