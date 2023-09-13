Training meeting for election officials held

Peddapalli: Ramagundam Police Commissioner Rema Rajeshwari conducted an election training meeting at Ramagundam Police Commissionerate on Tuesday to create awareness regarding the laws and code of conduct for the upcoming general elections.

The CP said that the election Code of Conduct comes into force as soon as the schedule is released by the Chief Electoral Officer, all the officials will have to work under the election rules, and the officers and staff should be ready to make to make arrangements for the elections

The police officers will be given training to clear their doubts about the election rules. New challenges will be faced in every election. One should be clear about identification of vulnerable polling areas and critical polling centres, Rajeshwari said.

A list should be prepared of those who have criminal history related to previous elections, rowdy sheeters and those who disturb the peace during elections. They should be counselled and bound over before the concerned authorities. Details of those released from jail during elections should be collected. Trouble mongers should be monitored, they should be called to police stations and counselling should be conducted. Accused in sensational cases, communal offenders, rioters, those who cause law and order problem should be identified and bound over, the CP said. Peddapalli DCP Vaibhav Gaekwad, Mancherial DCP Sudhir Kekan, AR Additional DCP Riaz ul Haq, ACPs CIs and SIs of both districts participated in this meeting.